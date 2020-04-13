What Joe Exotic really thinks of tigers, why John Finlay is always topless and 7 other eye-opening reveals from The Tiger King and I Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Tiger King gave fans (almost) everything they wanted with a special reunion episode. “The Tiger King and I”, released on Netflix on April 12, brought together the stars of the documentary phenomenon – with the exceptions of Joe Exotic, who is in prison, and Carole Baskin, who declined. Comedian Joel McHale... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 3 days ago A ‘Tiger King’ After-Show Is Coming to Netflix 00:45 A ‘Tiger King’ After-Show Is Coming to Netflix The additional episode, titled ‘The Tiger King and I,’ will be hosted by former ‘Community’ star Joel McHale. The eighth installment of the series will feature interviews with many ‘Tiger King’ figures, who will provide updates about... You Might Like

Tweets about this