Elton John gives moving performance of I’m Still Standing for Lady Gaga’s One World concert

PinkNews Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
British musician Elton John delivered a spirited performance of “I’m Still Standing” – a song that now evokes the robust resilience of health care providers amid the coronavirus pandemic – as part of the One World: Together at Home concert. John jumped in with a rhythmic rendition of the song from his...
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Lady Gaga says 'One World: Together At Home' is a 'love letter'

Lady Gaga says 'One World: Together At Home' is a 'love letter' 01:01

 Lady Gaga says that the 'One World: Together At Home' is "a true love letter to all of you all over the world".

