Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Armed forces to operate mobile coronavirus testing units across UK

Armed forces to operate mobile coronavirus testing units across UK

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The military is to begin operating mobile coronavirus testing units which will travel to care homes, police stations and prisons across the UK.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: West Palm Beach launches mobile pop-up testing

West Palm Beach launches mobile pop-up testing 01:32

 On Saturday the city’s Coronavirus Response Team opened a pop-up mobile testing site at Gaines Park for those with or without a car to get tested.

Recent related videos from verified sources

What Coronavirus Testing Looks Like Globally [Video]

What Coronavirus Testing Looks Like Globally

When it comes to preventing the spread of coronavirus, testing is key. According to Business Insider, countries around the world are devising new ways to test people for the virus. Drive-thru testing..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Mobile Coronavirus Testing Site Brings Medical Attention To Hyde Park [Video]

Mobile Coronavirus Testing Site Brings Medical Attention To Hyde Park

The site was created by Brigham and Women's Hospital. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:45Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Britain sends out mobile units to boost coronavirus testing

Eight mobile coronavirus testing units staffed by the army are starting to travel around Britain, with dozens more to follow, to help the government approach its...
Reuters

Coronavirus Forces Riot Blockchain to Move Bitcoin Mining Units to New York

Coronavirus Forces Riot Blockchain to Move Bitcoin Mining Units to New YorkThe majority of Bitcoin mining firms expected very little impact due tot he coronavirus crisis. Fast forward to today, and Riot Blockchain is effectively cutting...
The Merkle Also reported by •BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

everythingChelm

intrugued News: Armed forces to operate mobile coronavirus testing units across UK https://t.co/uiTxrUPvkw 6 minutes ago

ChrisHullensian

Madness RT @PA: The military is to begin operating mobile coronavirus testing units which will travel to care homes, police stations and prisons ac… 30 minutes ago

PA

PA Media The military is to begin operating mobile coronavirus testing units which will travel to care homes, police station… https://t.co/Al7KjcHqZ3 32 minutes ago

LancsSocial

Lancashire Social Armed forces to operate mobile coronavirus testing units across UK - Lancashire Telegraph https://t.co/3T762r7TnL 1 hour ago

mnooruzzaman62

Mnzaman RT @itvnews: Armed forces to operate mobile coronavirus testing units across UK https://t.co/VaPLnAJGhW https://t.co/Kh73R3Jnv8 1 hour ago

itvnews

ITV News Armed forces to operate mobile coronavirus testing units across UK https://t.co/VaPLnAJGhW https://t.co/Kh73R3Jnv8 2 hours ago

rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @PA: The military will begin operating mobile coronavirus testing units at care homes, police stations and prisons https://t.co/tyIhBgg… 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.