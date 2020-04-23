Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Birmingham's Nightingale hospital 'has no patients'

Coronavirus: Birmingham's Nightingale hospital 'has no patients'

BBC News Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Birmingham's NHS Nightingale hospital was opened by Prince William on 16 April.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Priest describes experiences as chaplain at the London Nightingale NHS hospital

Priest describes experiences as chaplain at the London Nightingale NHS hospital 01:59

 A priest who has spent weeks at the bedside of coronavirus patients at London's Nightingale Hospital has set up a 24-hour chaplaincy system to help tend to the religious needs of the seriously ill and their families. Father James Mackay, who was raised in east London near where the site of the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

john31569

john RT @Bez___: Looking forward to all those #TikTok videos coming out of Birmingham's Nightingale hospital BECAUSE THERES NO PATIENTS THERE h… 1 minute ago

ITgirl222

ITgirl RT @NeilStirk: So, why are those in Care Homes being left to die alone and uncared for @MattHancock? BBC News - Coronavirus: Birmingham's… 2 minutes ago

gmseed_T

gmseed RT @WarwickHunt4: Coronavirus: Birmingham's Nightingale hospital 'has no patients' https://t.co/hYxAAG9OF9 ... which is fortunate since it… 2 minutes ago

Bez___

Freeman Looking forward to all those #TikTok videos coming out of Birmingham's Nightingale hospital BECAUSE THERES NO PATIE… https://t.co/zmUmJK0WIO 4 minutes ago

PMIPL_media

Pranab Prakhar. STAY HOME DEFEAT #COVID19, #CORONA RT @naomi2009: BBC News - Coronavirus: Birmingham's Nightingale hospital 'has no patients' https://t.co/QsP4PXgFa0 4 minutes ago

ASUbhi

Amrick Singh RT @bbcmtd: Coronavirus: Birmingham's Nightingale hospital 'has no patients' https://t.co/BlIqJiUqin 4 minutes ago

malgratdemar

colleen stephenson RT @CoronaDoubter: BBC News - Coronavirus: Birmingham's Nightingale hospital 'has no patients' https://t.co/3nQDCIumPA 8 minutes ago

Bez___

Freeman Birmingham's nightingale hospital has ZERO patients https://t.co/O1yT4QV04E Because the #Corona Epidemic is a lie… https://t.co/Jvzo7oBKqW 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.