Coronavirus: Birmingham's Nightingale hospital 'has no patients'

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 3 days ago Priest describes experiences as chaplain at the London Nightingale NHS hospital 01:59 A priest who has spent weeks at the bedside of coronavirus patients at London's Nightingale Hospital has set up a 24-hour chaplaincy system to help tend to the religious needs of the seriously ill and their families. Father James Mackay, who was raised in east London near where the site of the...