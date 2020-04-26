Global  

Coronavirus: Birmingham's Nightingale hospital 'has no patients'

BBC Local News Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Birmingham's NHS Nightingale hospital was opened by Prince William on 16 April.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Priest describes experiences as chaplain at the London Nightingale NHS hospital

Priest describes experiences as chaplain at the London Nightingale NHS hospital 01:59

 A priest who has spent weeks at the bedside of coronavirus patients at London's Nightingale Hospital has set up a 24-hour chaplaincy system to help tend to the religious needs of the seriously ill and their families. Father James Mackay, who was raised in east London near where the site of the...

