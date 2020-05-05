Captain Tom and singer Michael Ball to meet for first time

Courtesy: BBC/Blue Peter| Captain Tom Moore has been awarded a gold Blue Peter badge for his fundraising efforts for the NHS. The war veteran, who walked 100 lengths of his garden, raised more than £30 million by the time he celebrated his 100th birthday last Thursday. He was appointed as an...
The Prime Minister, Michael Ball and former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan helped welcome Captain Tom Moore into the centenarian club. The Second World War veteran originally set out to walk..
