Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Captain Tom and singer Michael Ball to meet for first time

Captain Tom and singer Michael Ball to meet for first time

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Captain Tom Moore will meet singer Michael Ball for the first time after they topped the UK singles charts while raising funds for the NHS.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Captain Tom Moore awarded with gold Blue Peter badge for being ‘beacon of light’

Captain Tom Moore awarded with gold Blue Peter badge for being ‘beacon of light’ 00:54

 Courtesy: BBC/Blue Peter| Captain Tom Moore has been awarded a gold Blue Peter badge for his fundraising efforts for the NHS. The war veteran, who walked 100 lengths of his garden, raised more than £30 million by the time he celebrated his 100th birthday last Thursday. He was appointed as an...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Captain Tom made honorary member of England team on 100th birthday [Video]

Captain Tom made honorary member of England team on 100th birthday

Captain Tom gets an England cricket cap on his 100th birthday

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:40Published
Nation helps celebrate 100th birthday of Captain Tom Moore [Video]

Nation helps celebrate 100th birthday of Captain Tom Moore

The Prime Minister, Michael Ball and former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan helped welcome Captain Tom Moore into the centenarian club. The Second World War veteran originally set out to walk..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Captain Tom Moore receives England cricket cap from Michael Vaughan

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan presents Captain Tom Moore with an England cricket cap to "make him an official member of the England team" on his 100th...
BBC Sport

Time for Captain Tom to rest after bringing hope and unity, says daughter

Captain Tom Moore needs a rest after uniting people across society and across nationalities, his proud daughter has said.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this