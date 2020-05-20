Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ruby Rose quits her history-making role as Batwoman after just one season leading the queer superhero series

PinkNews Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Ruby Rose has quit Batwoman, stunning fans by announcing her departure from the queer superhero show after just one season. The TV star had blazed a trail with the CW show, playing the out-and-proud vigilante Kate Kane, who takes on the titular superhero mantle. Batwoman wrapped up its first season this week, and has...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Ruby Rose quits Batwoman after one season

Ruby Rose quits Batwoman after one season 00:45

 Ruby Rose won't be back as TV's ground-breaking Batwoman, as the Australian star has quit the series after one season.

Recent related videos from verified sources

DC's Legends of Tomorrow S05E13 The One Where We're Trapped on TV [Video]

DC's Legends of Tomorrow S05E13 The One Where We're Trapped on TV

DC's Legends of Tomorrow 5x13 "The One Where We're Trapped on TV" Season 5 Episode 13 Promo trailer HD - BREAKING FREE - After Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) does the one thing that goes against..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:21Published
Ruby Rose quits Batwoman [Video]

Ruby Rose quits Batwoman

Ruby Rose has quit 'Batwoman' after just one season, as Warner Brothers and The CW confirm they will recast her titular role.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:15Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Ruby Rose quits Batwoman after just one season and issues statement

Ruby Rose quits Batwoman after just one season and issues statementA second instalment of Batwoman has already been given the green light by network The CW – but it will not feature Rose
Tamworth Herald

Ruby Rose: Decision to Quit 'Batwoman' Was Not One I Made Lightly

After taking on the role of Kate Kane and her crime-fighting alter ego for only one season, the 'Orange Is the New Black' star announces that she will not return...
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PinkNews

PinkNews Ruby Rose quits her history-making role as Batwoman after just one season leading the***superhero series https://t.co/GnoFbfn5V6 2 hours ago

karlosthefab

Sullen Boy RT @NME: Rose made history on the show by portraying the first gay character to lead a live-action superhero series. https://t.co/va376Hy… 2 hours ago

feromoon

FeroMoon FuriOsa Ruby Rose quits Batwoman ahead of season 2 after making history on show https://t.co/ida960psFW 3 hours ago

NME

NME Rose made history on the show by portraying the first gay character to lead a live-action superhero series. https://t.co/va376Hyahx 4 hours ago