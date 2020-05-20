Ruby Rose quits her history-making role as Batwoman after just one season leading the queer superhero series

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Ruby Rose has quit Batwoman, stunning fans by announcing her departure from the queer superhero show after just one season. The TV star had blazed a trail with the CW show, playing the out-and-proud vigilante Kate Kane, who takes on the titular superhero mantle. Batwoman wrapped up its first season this week, and has... 👓 View full article

