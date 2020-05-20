Ruby Rose quits her history-making role as Batwoman after just one season leading the queer superhero series
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Ruby Rose has quit Batwoman, stunning fans by announcing her departure from the queer superhero show after just one season. The TV star had blazed a trail with the CW show, playing the out-and-proud vigilante Kate Kane, who takes on the titular superhero mantle. Batwoman wrapped up its first season this week, and has...
