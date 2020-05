You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dominic Cummings: I hope people believe I behaved reasonably in the circumstances



Dominic Cummings has sought to defend his decision to drive to County Durham despite the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, saying he believes he behaved “reasonably” and does not regret his.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 18 hours ago Dominic Cummings: I went for a short drive to check my eyesight



Dominic Cummings addresses the media, and says that he took a short drive to the outskirts of Barnard Castle after recovering from coronavirus to check his eyesight before driving back to London to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 19 hours ago

Tweets about this Binny Sharma RT @BorisJohnson_MP: When you squirm so much you slip on your own slime: Michael Gove now says Dominic Cummings went to Barnard Castle for… 3 seconds ago AlexLthrRide RT @MetroUK: Gove has said Dominic Cummings’ 260-mile trip to Durham with his son and symptomatic wife was a ‘reasonable’. https://t.co/Rmx… 4 minutes ago