'Muppets': Alastair Campbell accuses Boris Johnson's government of failing to handle coronavirus crisis

Independent Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
'You need to throw everything at the crisis. They are throwing everything at saving Dominic Cummings'
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Why Dominic Cummings Is So Important To The Government

Why Dominic Cummings Is So Important To The Government 03:16

 Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings has lurched the government into crisis by refusing to apologise for breaking lockdown rules. Cummings took the highly unusual step of holding a press conference at Number 10 to explain his reasoning but as the crisis continues to swell public anger,...

