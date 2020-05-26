'Muppets': Alastair Campbell accuses Boris Johnson's government of failing to handle coronavirus crisis

Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings has lurched the government into crisis by refusing to apologise for breaking lockdown rules. Cummings took the highly unusual step of holding a press conference at Number 10 to explain his reasoning but as the crisis continues to swell public anger,...
A day after his fiancé gave birth, Prime Minister Boris Johnson led a meeting of his top ministers on Thursday to discuss how to ease Britain's lockdown amid a backdrop of rising deaths and questions..