'Muppets': Alastair Campbell accuses Boris Johnson's government of failing to handle coronavirus crisis

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Starmer calls on Johnson to provide ‘clarity and reassurance’ in Covid-19 crisis



Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to provide “clarity and reassurance” as the Government begins easing the coronavirus lockdown. In his response to the Prime Minister’s.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 04:23 Published 2 weeks ago New dad Johnson holds cabinet meeting amid coronavirus criticism



A day after his fiancé gave birth, Prime Minister Boris Johnson led a meeting of his top ministers on Thursday to discuss how to ease Britain's lockdown amid a backdrop of rising deaths and questions.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:22 Published on April 30, 2020

Tweets about this