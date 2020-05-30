Global  

Updates ahead of Nasa and SpaceX astronaut launch

Gloucester Citizen Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Updates ahead of Nasa and SpaceX astronaut launchGloucestershire space fans eagerly await blast-off from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida after previous joint mission involving Elon Musk's company on Wednesday was called off.
Video credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Astronaut launch still 'go for launch' despite weather concerns

Astronaut launch still 'go for launch' despite weather concerns 03:48

 The latest report from officials estimated the highly anticipated space launch has a 60% chance of liftoff, up from 40% the day prior.

Nasa launches US astronauts into space on SpaceX rocket [Video]

Nasa launches US astronauts into space on SpaceX rocket

Nasa has launched two astronauts into space from US soil for the first time in nine years. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are on their way to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Crew..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Watch: NASA, SpaceX launch American astronauts to Space Station from Kennedy Space Center [Video]

Watch: NASA, SpaceX launch American astronauts to Space Station from Kennedy Space Center

NASA and SpaceX launched astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken on a mission to the International Space Station at 3:22 pm Eastern Time. 'Demo -2' launch marks the first flight of NASA crew from..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published

Trump to attend Wednesday’s NASA astronaut launch in Florida

STERLING, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to be on the Florida coast Wednesday to watch American astronauts blast into orbit from the Kennedy Space...
Seattle Times

President Trump To Attend Wednesday’s NASA Astronaut Launch In Florida

President Donald Trump plans to be in Florida on Wednesday to watch American astronauts blast into orbit from the Kennedy Space Center for the first time in more...
cbs4.com


