Canada’s Trudeau pauses when asked about Trump clearing protesters
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave a lengthy pause when asked about the use of tear gas on protesters in the US, adding that Canadians were watching their southern neighbour with “horror and consternation”.
