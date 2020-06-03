Global  

Canada's Trudeau pauses when asked about Trump clearing protesters

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave a lengthy pause when asked about the use of tear gas on protesters in the US, adding that Canadians were watching their southern neighbour with “horror and consternation”.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trudeau: Canadians watched in 'horror' scenes outside White House

Trudeau: Canadians watched in 'horror' scenes outside White House 02:21

 Asked by a reporter for his reaction to U.S. federal police removing protesters from outside the White House the night before, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, "we all watch in horror and consternation what's going on in the United States."

