Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alok Sharma: Cabinet minister tested for virus after being taken ill

BBC Local News Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Berkshire -- Business Secretary Alok Sharma is tested for coronavirus after feeling unwell during a debate.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

UK shops could start reopening on June 1 - business minister [Video]

UK shops could start reopening on June 1 - business minister

Britain's business minister Alok Sharma said on Tuesday the nation's shops could begin a phased reopening at the beginning of June.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:11Published
Business Secretary urges workplaces to find safe ways to reopen [Video]

Business Secretary urges workplaces to find safe ways to reopen

Business Secretary Alok Sharma urged bosses to work with employees and unions to develop safe ways of reopening following the lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this

CathyKirby65

Cathy Kirby. RT @sturgess_steve: Should Alok Sharma have #Covid19 will those MPs who would have to self isolate be denied the right to vote along with t… 1 minute ago

taxineil3

taxineil3 RT @SteveCornforth2: How many fellow MPs, other colleagues and family members now need to self isolate? Alok Sharma: Cabinet minister teste… 3 minutes ago

scorpiotiger77

Scorpiotiger77 #Releasethesnydercut Alok Sharma: Cabinet minister tested for virus after being taken ill 👇👀 is not good ⁦@OdysseanProject⁩ ⁦… https://t.co/iuNlT8f41j 3 minutes ago

Sandra_Daniels2

Sandra Daniels Cabinet Minister Alok Sharma Tested For Covid-19 After Appearing Unwell In The Commons | HuffPost UK. Oh dear, whil… https://t.co/cV4UunUtdD 3 minutes ago

HitsGoogle

TrendsKey Cabinet Minister Alok Sharma Tested For Covid-19 After Appearing Unwell In The Commons https://t.co/tt2acQkpn0 4 minutes ago

laurapoulter91

Laura BBC News - Alok Sharma: Cabinet minister tested for virus after being taken ill https://t.co/Tg4PSbwek3 5 minutes ago

profsafety2

profsafety Alok Sharma: Cabinet minister tested for virus after being taken ill https://t.co/EnjCqezdm5 https://t.co/rpKutSK2Zu 5 minutes ago

SteveCornforth2

Steve Cornforth How many fellow MPs, other colleagues and family members now need to self isolate? Alok Sharma: Cabinet minister te… https://t.co/oKNyzg2Knk 6 minutes ago