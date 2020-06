Related videos from verified sources Boris Johnson: People should shop with confidence



Boris Johnson has said people should be able to “shop with confidence” when non-essential stores reopen in England on Monday. Speaking during a visit to the Westfield shopping centre in east.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published 2 days ago Nicola Sturgeon optimistic of moving to phase two of lockdown



Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she's hopeful of moving to phase two of lockdown in Scotland when she announces her review of the measures in place on Thursday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:16 Published 2 days ago Should the two-metre social-distancing restriction be reduced to one?



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to keep the two-metre social-distancing restriction, which is currently in place for all nations in the UK, under “constant review”. But there have been.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this