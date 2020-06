Spongebob Squarepants says ‘I’m ready’ as the cartoon character officially revealed to be queer Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

SpongeBob SquarePants’ sexuality has entered the 2020 chat and it seems everyone desperately needed a distraction from the indelible horrors of coronavirus as thousands of Twitter users came to celebrate the yellow square’s coming out party. Nickelodeon tweeted Saturday night celebratory Pride Month tweet with... 👓 View full article

