Caribbean Brexiteer #boycottLBC RT @LadBonnie: 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 '14 days in custody just one day after he was arrested' So are the protesters from BLM who caused bother/daubed gra… 4 minutes ago

Jennywren is staying at home RT @itvnews: Andrew Banks sentenced to two weeks in prison after urinating next to Pc Keith Palmer memorial https://t.co/t6JmwsdI3f https:/… 5 minutes ago

RIP Common Sense RT @LBCNews: Andrew Banks, 28, has been sentenced to 14 days in custody after being pictured urinating next to the Pc Keith Palmer memorial… 5 minutes ago

John Jack James Tres RT @Independent: Andrew Banks pleads guilty to outraging public decency over urinating near PC Keith Palmer's memorial https://t.co/bbnXCbA… 8 minutes ago

Taufik Abidin RT @jfjabbo: Guilty: #Andrew_Banks jailed after urinating next to PC Keith Palmer memorial in London. He went to London to protect statues… 11 minutes ago