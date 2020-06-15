Barbra Streissand gifts George Floyd’s six-year-old daughter Disney stock in touching show of support
Monday, 15 June 2020 () George Floyd’s six-year-old daughter is officially a Disney shareholder, thanks to legendary gay icon Barbra Streisand. Gianna Floyd took to her newly-created Instagram account to thank Streisand for a gift package that included her new stock portfolio. The star also sent Gianna two of her own albums including My...
