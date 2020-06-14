Barbra Streisand Sends a Disney Gift to George Floyd's 6-Year-Old Daughter Gianna
Sunday, 14 June 2020 () Gianna Floyd has something very cool! The 6-year-old daughter of the late George Floyd, whose murder ignited protests around the globe against systemic racism and police brutality, received a special gift from Barbra Streisand. “Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you 🥰🥰🥰,” Gianna wrote on her Instagram [...]
Cities across the US have been convulsed by protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after being arrested and handcuffed by a white officer who then kneeled on..
Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 02:47Published
Tweets about this
Edith Parra RT @JustJared: Barbra Streisand sent George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna a Disney gift that could be very valuable! https://t.co/d4ZU… 9 minutes ago
JustJared.com Barbra Streisand sent George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna a Disney gift that could be very valuable! https://t.co/d4ZU6EjNLM 30 minutes ago