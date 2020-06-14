Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barbra Streisand Sends a Disney Gift to George Floyd's 6-Year-Old Daughter Gianna

Just Jared Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Gianna Floyd has something very cool! The 6-year-old daughter of the late George Floyd, whose murder ignited protests around the globe against systemic racism and police brutality, received a special gift from Barbra Streisand. “Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you 🥰🥰🥰,” Gianna wrote on her Instagram [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

3 Charged In St. Paul Nutrition Store Arson During George Floyd Unrest [Video]

3 Charged In St. Paul Nutrition Store Arson During George Floyd Unrest

Three 19-year-olds have been charged in connection to the fire set at a St. Paul health and nutrition store during the unrest in the city in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:29Published
Pakistani truck artist paints George Floyd mural in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement [Video]

Pakistani truck artist paints George Floyd mural in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement

A truck artist in Pakistan painted a mural of George Floyd with messages calling for justice, equality and support for the Black Lives Matter movement. 40-year-old Haider Ali painted the mural on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:14Published
How the killing of George Floyd has upended America [Video]

How the killing of George Floyd has upended America

Cities across the US have been convulsed by protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after being arrested and handcuffed by a white officer who then kneeled on..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 02:47Published

Tweets about this

ScoobyLady27

Edith Parra RT @JustJared: Barbra Streisand sent George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna a Disney gift that could be very valuable! https://t.co/d4ZU… 9 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Barbra Streisand sent George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna a Disney gift that could be very valuable! https://t.co/d4ZU6EjNLM 30 minutes ago