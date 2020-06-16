Global  

Man arrested after shooting during New Mexico statue protest

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 16 June 2020
A 31-year-old man has been arrested over a shooting that happened as protesters in New Mexico’s largest city tried to tear down a bronze statue of a Spanish conquistador, police said.
 [NFA] Activists blamed members of a heavily-armed volunteer militia for instigating violence after demonstrators tried to pull down an Albuquerque monument. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

