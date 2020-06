Related videos from verified sources Poulter: Positive test was 'inevitable'



Ian Poulter was informed that Nick Watney had tested positive for coronavirus and insisted that such a development was only a matter of time on the PGA Tour. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:46 Published 10 hours ago Koepka wary of coronavirus spreading



Brooks Koepka fears a 'big issue' if many more PGA Tour players test positive for Covid-19, and he also reveals he saw Nick Watney in the car park before his positive test. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:10 Published 10 hours ago Almost three-quarters of people with Covid-19 being traced by NHS system



Almost three-quarters of people who test positive for Covid-19 and enter the NHS tracking system are now being traced, figures show. Some 14,045 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in England had.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this