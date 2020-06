Dannie Bulman: EFL's oldest player offered new deal at Crawley Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

BBC Local News: Sussex -- Midfielder Dannie Bulman, the oldest player in the EFL, is offered a new deal by League Two club Crawley Town at the age of 41. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this