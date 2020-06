Related videos from verified sources "STOP Summer Hunger" and Help Feed Milwaukee



This summer, join TMJ4 and Empower Credit Union to help make sure kids in Milwaukee are fed. More than 11.8% of American households struggle to get enough food to eat each day. Just as learning does.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 05:25 Published 4 days ago Puppies entirely fill the back of a car after their first veterinary checkup



Puppies on their own are incredibly cute, but when there are so many puppies that they entirely fill the back of a car, it's more cuteness than anyone can stand. These fluffy little angels are all.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:49 Published 1 week ago Child Labour & Covid: How the pandemic can set back decades of progress



The Covid-19 pandemic can push millions of families into poverty reversing decades of progress made against child labour, as families are forced to engage more members in work in order to simply be.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:28 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this