You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tattoo artist covers 'hateful' tattoos for free.



A tattoo parlor in Virginia is offering to cover up racist or insensitive tattoos for free. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:29 Published 2 weeks ago Daniel Radcliffe Says 'Transgender Women Are Women'



Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, said “transgender women are women.” The comment comes after controversy with author J.K. Rowling criticized the phrase “people who menstruate.”.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago Harry Potter trio offer support to trans people following author J.K. Rowling's tweets



Harry Potter stars Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch and Emma Watson have come out in support of their trans fans. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:56 Published on June 11, 2020

Tweets about this