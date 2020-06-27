|
|
|
Leeds United 3-0 Fulham: Marcelo Bielsa's side go top of Championship, Aleksandar Mitrovic faces retrospective action
Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Leeds go back to the top of the Championship with victory over Fulham, whose topscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic could face a ban for an off-the-ball elbow.
|
|
|
|
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Bielsa remains cautious despite win 03:30
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa insists there's still a long way to go in the battle for automatic promotion, despite seeing his Leeds side move top of the table.
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
How Leeds landed Bielsa
Leeds United’s managing director Angus Kinnear sheds light on how the club persuaded Marcelo Bielsa to take over as head coach in the summer of 2018.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:48Published
Tweets about this
|