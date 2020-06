Related videos from verified sources Long-Bailey: More needs to be done to support home learning



Shadow Education Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey says she would welcome an announcement from the government that not all schools will have to reopen before the summer holidays. However she said more.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:08 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Labour party: Kate Green appointed as shadow education secretary The Stretford and Urmston MP replaces Rebecca Long-Bailey, who was sacked from the role this week.

BBC News 1 hour ago





Tweets about this