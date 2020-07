You Might Like

Related news from verified sources France holds municipal elections postponed by virus crisis PARIS (AP) — France is holding the second round of municipal elections in 5,000 towns and cities Sunday that got postponed due to the country's coronavirus...

WorldNews 1 week ago



Paris' Socialist mayor reelected as France's local elections see green wave Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo declared victory in her reelection bid as municipal elections postponed by the coronavirus crisis have seen a strong breakthrough from...

FOXNews.com 1 week ago



Worldwide confirmed coronavirus infections reach 10M ROME — Worldwide confirmed coronavirus infections hit the 10 million mark Sunday as voters in Poland and France went to the polls for virus-delayed elections....

WorldNews 1 week ago





Tweets about this