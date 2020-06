Leicester to reintroduce stricter lockdown measures due to a spike in Covid-19 cases



Mr Hancock told MPs: “Having taken clinical advice on the actions necessary and discussed them with the local team in Leicester and Leicestershire, we have made some difficult but important.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published 2 hours ago

Testing increase blamed for Covid-19 case rise



The Mayor of Leicester Sir Peter Soulsby claims the rise in coronavirus case numbers in the area is due to a substantive increase in testing as the government considers implementing localised lockdown.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:18 Published 6 hours ago