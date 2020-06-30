LEEDS UNITED MAD RT @LeeSobotYEP: An extra incentive for Luton Town 'keeper Simon Sluga tonight provided by boss Nathan Jones. #lufc https://t.co/gtrvNWzteq 4 minutes ago

Lee Sobot An extra incentive for Luton Town 'keeper Simon Sluga tonight provided by boss Nathan Jones. #lufc https://t.co/gtrvNWzteq 5 minutes ago

Alex Sherriff RT @LeedsUnitedYEP: “If he keeps another clean sheet, I’ll pay for his wedding!” #lufc https://t.co/jVF8D9ExTj 6 minutes ago

Charles Heslett RT @BBCLeeds: Leeds United v Luton Town https://t.co/IleGqjlzgC 11 minutes ago

Leeds United News “If he keeps another clean sheet, I’ll pay for his wedding!” #lufc https://t.co/jVF8D9ExTj 11 minutes ago

BBC Yorkshire Leeds United v Luton Town https://t.co/FBRBMF4yYx 14 minutes ago

BBC Look East Leeds United v Luton Town https://t.co/yULl5iKs3c 14 minutes ago