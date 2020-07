Send-off for former IRA chief Bobby Storey may well be remembered more by those who did not know him Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

They kept a respectful distance as they walked alongside and behind the late Bobby Storey's hearse. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 16 hours ago Hundreds gather for funeral of republican Bobby Storey 00:43 A large crowd of mourners has gathered in west Belfast for the funeral service of veteran republican Bobby Storey.The former leading IRA member died earlier this month at the age of 64 following an unsuccessful lung transplant.Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald, vice president Michelle O’Neill...

Tweets about this