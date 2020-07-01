Black trans woman apparently shot to death in Texas, America’s deadliest state for trans people, and deadnamed by media



Related videos from verified sources White woman launches into shocking racist rant against black man on London bus



A white woman was caught on camera subjecting a black man to a torrent of abuse in a racist rant in south London on Thursday (June 25). Nicholas Garande, aged 29, captured the shocking and deeply.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 05:53 Published 11 hours ago Homicide Detectives Investigating After Woman Found In Car With Gunshot Wound



Homicide detectives in Fort Worth are investigating after officers found a woman with a fatal gunshot wound to her upper body inside a car on Monday. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:26 Published 1 day ago Texas Prosecutor Resigns After Social Media Post Seems To Compare Black Lives Matter Protesters To Nazis



Kaylynn Williford, a trial bureau chief in the Harris County District Attorney's Office, left her position after a Facebook account linked to her shared a post from the page 'America's Mom' that.. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:37 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this