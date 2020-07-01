Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black trans woman apparently shot to death in Texas, America’s deadliest state for trans people, and deadnamed by media

PinkNews Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
A 22-year-old Black trans woman was found dead in a parking lot in Dallas, Texas, the latest victim in the epidemic of violence against trans people in the US. Police say they do not know the woman’s name as her next of kin would only give them her deadname. Her former identity is now being … Continued The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Jukin Media - Published
News video: Woman Surprises her Mom With Visit

Woman Surprises her Mom With Visit 00:41

 This woman wanted to surprise her parents by visiting them. She hid in their bathroom while they sat outside, unaware of her presence. She walked out and her mom was shocked to see her. She became emotional and cried.

Related videos from verified sources

White woman launches into shocking racist rant against black man on London bus [Video]

White woman launches into shocking racist rant against black man on London bus

A white woman was caught on camera subjecting a black man to a torrent of abuse in a racist rant in south London on Thursday (June 25). Nicholas Garande, aged 29, captured the shocking and deeply..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:53Published
Homicide Detectives Investigating After Woman Found In Car With Gunshot Wound [Video]

Homicide Detectives Investigating After Woman Found In Car With Gunshot Wound

Homicide detectives in Fort Worth are investigating after officers found a woman with a fatal gunshot wound to her upper body inside a car on Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:26Published
Texas Prosecutor Resigns After Social Media Post Seems To Compare Black Lives Matter Protesters To Nazis [Video]

Texas Prosecutor Resigns After Social Media Post Seems To Compare Black Lives Matter Protesters To Nazis

Kaylynn Williford, a trial bureau chief in the Harris County District Attorney's Office, left her position after a Facebook account linked to her shared a post from the page 'America's Mom' that..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:37Published

Tweets about this