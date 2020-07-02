More than 250,000 bigots have complained about Paris Jackson playing a lesbian ‘gender-bending’ Jesus
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () More than 277,000 people have signed a petition to stop Paris Jackson playing a lesbian ‘gender-bending’ Jesus in new film Habit. The queer actor, musician and daughter of Michael Jackson is set to take on the role of Jesus Christ in the upcoming thriller, alongside pansexual Bella Thorne, who plays a party...
