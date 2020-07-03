UK confirms US will be on 'red-list' of banned travel destinations over high rate of infections

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has appeared to blame the devolved administrations for the lack of an announcement on air bridges. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the Transport Select Committee today that he is considering commissioning a memorial to the 54 transport workers who have died from coronavirus. Report by Patelr.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says there will be a "gentle approach" to enforce the use of face coverings on public transport from Monday.
He also announced a "jet zero council" had been formed to help an environmentally friendly recovery for the aviation industry. Report by Alibhaiz.