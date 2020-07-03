Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK confirms US will be on 'red-list' of banned travel destinations over high rate of infections

Independent Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Passengers arriving into England from the United States will not be exempted from quarantine rules, Britain's transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Grant Shapps Grant Shapps British Conservative politician

Grant Shapps discusses delay of air bridges announcement [Video]

Grant Shapps discusses delay of air bridges announcement

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has appeared to blame the devolved administrations for the lack of an announcement on air bridges. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published
Ministers considering memorial to transport workers who died [Video]

Ministers considering memorial to transport workers who died

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the Transport Select Committee today that he is considering commissioning a memorial to the 54 transport workers who have died from coronavirus. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:17Published
All you need to know from the June 12 Covid-19 briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the June 12 Covid-19 briefing

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps holds the daily coronavirus briefing at Downing Street. Take a look at all you need to know from the June 12 Covid-19 press conference.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published
Travel refused and fines for no face coverings on transport [Video]

Travel refused and fines for no face coverings on transport

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says there will be a "gentle approach" to enforce the use of face coverings on public transport from Monday. He also announced a "jet zero council" had been formed to help an environmentally friendly recovery for the aviation industry. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:39Published

Tweets about this