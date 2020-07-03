|
Leroy Sane completes Bayern Munich move from Manchester City
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Leroy Sane says Bayern Munich is a "great club with big goals" after completing his move to the Bundesliga club from Manchester City.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Leroy Sané German association football player
Sane signs five-year deal at Bayern MunichLeroy Sane says Bayern Munich is a "great club with big goals" after completing his move to the Bundesliga club from Manchester City.
BBC News
Sane close to completing permanent Bayern move, says Guardiola
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:29Published
FC Bayern Munich German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team
Manchester City F.C. Association football club
'I saw brilliant attitude' - Klopp defends Reds' attitude after Man City thrashingLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp takes issue with questions from the media as he defends his side's approach to their 4-0 defeat by Manchester City.
BBC News
Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool's attitude after 4-0 loss at Manchester CityLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp takes issue with questions from the media as he defends his side's approach to their 4-0 defeat by Manchester City.
BBC News
Bundesliga Association football league
Latest event, a turning point for FC Schalke - board
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:45Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this