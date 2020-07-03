Global  

Leroy Sane completes Bayern Munich move from Manchester City

BBC News Friday, 3 July 2020
Leroy Sane says Bayern Munich is a "great club with big goals" after completing his move to the Bundesliga club from Manchester City.
 The 24-year-old Germany winger Leroy Sané has completed his move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Manchester City. We take a look at his career so far.

Sane signs five-year deal at Bayern Munich

 Leroy Sane says Bayern Munich is a "great club with big goals" after completing his move to the Bundesliga club from Manchester City.
Sane close to completing permanent Bayern move, says Guardiola

Sane close to completing permanent Bayern move, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Leroy Sane confirms that winger Leroy Sane has decided to move on from the club and is likely to begin his next chapter with German champions Bayern Munich.

'I saw brilliant attitude' - Klopp defends Reds' attitude after Man City thrashing

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp takes issue with questions from the media as he defends his side's approach to their 4-0 defeat by Manchester City.
Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool's attitude after 4-0 loss at Manchester City

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp takes issue with questions from the media as he defends his side's approach to their 4-0 defeat by Manchester City.
Latest event, a turning point for FC Schalke - board

Latest event, a turning point for FC Schalke - board

Members of the Schalke 04 board say the latest events are a turning point for the club after chairman Clemens Toennies stepped down after 19 years amid a COVID-19 outbreak at one of his meat factories and a dismal Bundesliga season for the club.

Guardiola on Leroy Sane: I would have loved him to stay

Guardiola on Leroy Sane: I would have loved him to stay

Pep Guardiola admits he could not stand in Leroy Sane's way as the winger nears a move to Bayern Munich from Manchester City. City are understood to have agreed a deal worth up to £54.8million to sell..

OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk

OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk

This week our headline story features Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, and Manchester City’s audacious plan to hijack his potential move to Manchester United this summer. We analyse..

Pep: I wish Sane all the best

Pep: I wish Sane all the best

Pep Guardiola thanked Leroy Sane for his time at Manchester City and accepts that he wants to move on.

Gary Neville: Liverpool FC star played like he had 'week on the lash' v Man City

 Gary Neville claimed that Andy Robertson played like he had a “week on the lash” during Liverpool FC’s 4-0 defeat by Manchester City on Thursday night. The...
Leroy Sane completes Bayern Munich move from Manchester City

 Leroy Sane says Bayern Munich is a "great club with big goals" after completing his move to the Bundesliga club from Manchester City.
Gary Lineker reacts to Man City's 4-0 win over Liverpool FC

 Gary Lineker took to social media to poke fun at Liverpool FC during their defeat by Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday night. The Reds lined up...
