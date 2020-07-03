Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson says he would not take the knee: 'I don't believe in gestures'

Independent Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has said he would not take the knee, a symbol of support for Black Lives Matter protests, saying he does not believe in "gestures."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson to 'introduce White House-style televised press briefings' in overhaul of No 10 communications

 Downing Street is expected to recruit experienced broadcaster to front questions from press
Independent

Brexit: Cars produced in Japan to be stamped 'Made in Britain' under Boris Johnson's plans

 Exclusive: Voters promised a Brexit boon will consider bid to keep Nissan and Toyota as 'ridiculous', prime minister warned
Independent

Coronavirus: Public should 'act responsibly' as England's lockdown is eased, says PM

 Boris Johnson will make the appeal to the public ahead of rule changes and reopenings on Saturday.
BBC News

Alarm over Boris Johnson's decision to appoint top Brexit aide as national security adviser while EU talks ongoing

 Surprise appointment follows departure of UK's top civil servant Sir Mark Sedwill
Independent

Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States

Gen. Milley: Some soldiers mobilized to DC amid Black Lives Matter protests were issued bayonets

 Members of both the 82nd Airborne Division and the Old Guard were given bayonets, but were instructed to keep them in their "scabbards."
USATODAY.com

Black Lives Matter mural painted outside NY courts

 Teams of painters and artists gathered for a second day on Thursday to paint a "Black Lives Matter" mural in the middle of a street that passes federal buildings..
USATODAY.com

Black Lives Matter advocates will again fight police in court for protest rights in NSW

 An application will be heard in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday morning to prohibit a Black Lives Matter protest planned for Newcastle.
SBS

BLM advocates fight for NSW protest rights

 An application will be heard in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday morning to prohibit a Black Lives Matter protest planned for Newcastle.
SBS

Tweets about this

Gene_Gackman

David Chatenborough @LozzaFox @englandcricket @F1 Black Lives Matter must be the biggest straw man of the century 56 seconds ago

GaryNordstrom4

👽GaryN.😡Dem.!👽 RT @hexanowl: If you support Black Lives Matter than this is something you MUST read. It’s part of ground zero. Horrendous. https://t.co/L… 59 seconds ago

jerry44mag

Jerry🇺🇸 RT @stillgray: If you don’t support Antifa(scism), that means you endorse fascism. If you don’t support Black Lives Matter, that must mean… 2 minutes ago

UnicefIRLyouth

UNICEF Irl YOUTH RT @issu4u: We, the Irish Second-Level Students Union, stand in full solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. We cannot ignore raci… 4 minutes ago

aneesaaa_h

aneesa RT @MylesRakSu: Everybody go listen to mine and the rest of @RakSuMusic new song! #WhoAmI we MUST keep talking about #BlackLivesMatter and… 6 minutes ago

TruePat10161979

TruePatriot @ImJessicaWilley @HCSOTexas Always a group on one guy, they're so brave. This must be why "Black lives matter ". I'… https://t.co/1D8hA59JXo 8 minutes ago

mahnoor460

Mahnoor Khan https://t.co/hxyamvDqQM @ankurdang a must read for hypocritic behavior of India but this is also not different for… https://t.co/8emT4tBMNT 10 minutes ago

realdebfarmer

Deb WARRIOR WOMAN Farmer RT @MargieDemocracy: Missouri man stocked up on homemade explosives to wage ‘war’ against Black Lives Matter protesters. Missouri man has… 11 minutes ago