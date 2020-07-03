Global  

Nicola Sturgeon: UK Government’s decision-making on air bridges shambolic

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Nicola Sturgeon has criticised the UK Government’s “shambolic” plans to develop air bridges, but said it is likely Scots will be allowed to travel to some low-risk countries without having to quarantine on their return.
News video: Nicola Sturgeon: UK policy on air bridges has been shambolic

Nicola Sturgeon: UK policy on air bridges has been shambolic 01:17

 The British Government’s decision-making on setting up air bridges has been “shambolic”, First Minster Nicola Sturgeon said. UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps earlier revealed quarantine restrictions for people returning to or visiting England from destinations such as Spain, France, Italy...

