Nicola Sturgeon: UK Government’s decision-making on air bridges shambolic
Friday, 3 July 2020 () Nicola Sturgeon has criticised the UK Government’s “shambolic” plans to develop air bridges, but said it is likely Scots will be allowed to travel to some low-risk countries without having to quarantine on their return.
