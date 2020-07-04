|
Epsom Derby: English King, Kameko & Mogul lead runners; Aidan O'Brien seeks record
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
BBC Sport sets the scene as the Derby and Oaks are held on the same day at Epsom for the first time.
Epsom Derby Flat horse race in Britain
Epsom Derby: Serpentine stuns rivals to give Aidan O'Brien record eighth victorySerpentine stuns Epsom with a runaway success at 25-1 to give trainer Aidan O'Brien a record eighth Derby win.
BBC News
Epsom Derby: Frankie Dettori has 'no plan' to retireFrankie Dettori says he has "no plan" to retire as he prepares for two Classics and the return of Enable.
BBC News
BBC Sport sports division of the BBC
Leicester Tigers: Steve Borthwick faces challenging times at Welford RoadSteve Borthwick has walked into a world of chaos on his first day as Leicester head coach. BBC Sport looks at turbulent times for Tigers.
BBC News
EFL play-offs: League One teams prepare to return for final promotion spotAfter a three-month absence, League One action resumes for the play-offs. BBC Sport takes a look at how the protagonists have prepared.
BBC News
West Ham: Why retaining Premier League status is 'an absolute necessity'BBC Sport's Simon Stone takes a look at West Ham's perilous Premier League position and why they must win their fight against the drop.
BBC News
League Two play-off final: Behind the scenes at Wembley's first behind closed doors gameA pre-recorded national anthem and medical screenings - BBC Sport's James Law on the first behind-closed-doors Wembley final.
BBC News
Aidan O'Brien Irish Thoroughbred trainer
Epsom Oaks: Love wins Classic for Ryan Moore and Aidan O'BrienLove wins the Oaks by nine lengths at Epsom for jockey Ryan Moore and trainer Aidan O'Brien.
BBC News
Epsom Town in Surrey, England
