Epsom Derby: English King, Kameko & Mogul lead runners; Aidan O'Brien seeks record

BBC News Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
BBC Sport sets the scene as the Derby and Oaks are held on the same day at Epsom for the first time.
Epsom Derby: Serpentine stuns rivals to give Aidan O'Brien record eighth victory

 Serpentine stuns Epsom with a runaway success at 25-1 to give trainer Aidan O'Brien a record eighth Derby win.
BBC News

Epsom Derby: Frankie Dettori has 'no plan' to retire

 Frankie Dettori says he has "no plan" to retire as he prepares for two Classics and the return of Enable.
BBC News

Leicester Tigers: Steve Borthwick faces challenging times at Welford Road

 Steve Borthwick has walked into a world of chaos on his first day as Leicester head coach. BBC Sport looks at turbulent times for Tigers.
BBC News

EFL play-offs: League One teams prepare to return for final promotion spot

 After a three-month absence, League One action resumes for the play-offs. BBC Sport takes a look at how the protagonists have prepared.
BBC News

West Ham: Why retaining Premier League status is 'an absolute necessity'

 BBC Sport's Simon Stone takes a look at West Ham's perilous Premier League position and why they must win their fight against the drop.
BBC News

League Two play-off final: Behind the scenes at Wembley's first behind closed doors game

 A pre-recorded national anthem and medical screenings - BBC Sport's James Law on the first behind-closed-doors Wembley final.
BBC News

Epsom Oaks: Love wins Classic for Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien

 Love wins the Oaks by nine lengths at Epsom for jockey Ryan Moore and trainer Aidan O'Brien.
BBC News

