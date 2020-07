Pink Otter RT @COsweda: They weren't arresting people for fireworks. Did you see THIS? https://t.co/gwzwfOIuB4 23 seconds ago DLivengood RT @TrueQanuck11: Ghislaine Maxwell to appear in court as fresh details of arrest emerge https://t.co/o4F09OHp8L 3 minutes ago john ned The drama is just getting started https://t.co/8A9g6Gz8q0 3 minutes ago OLD LADY RT @lizzydebbie: Ghislaine Maxwell to appear in court as fresh details of arrest emerge https://t.co/feyh0pztlB 3 minutes ago James Bountrogiannis Let us remember, 'posthumously', that Ghislaine Maxwell did not commit suicide. Fresh details of Maxwell arrest https://t.co/LtykoSPDIq 4 minutes ago milldee #voterID#TermLimits RT @Getdakitty: @Getdakitty Ghislaine Maxwell to appear in court as fresh details of arrest emerge https://t.co/tTdVfsnUJd 5 minutes ago Lizzy C Ghislaine Maxwell to appear in court as fresh details of arrest emerge https://t.co/feyh0pztlB 7 minutes ago