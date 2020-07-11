Ghislaine Maxwell offers $5m for bail as she claims she has been made a scapegoat

Tibetan community stages protest against China outside Chinese consulate in New York



Members of the Tibetan community on Friday staged a protest against China outside the Chinese Consulate in New York. Demonstrators raised anti-China slogans and were seen waving the Indian and US flags. They were also seen holding a banner reading 'Global Movement to Boycott Made in China'. Last week, Indian American, Taiwanese Americans and Tibetans demonstrated against China at the iconic Times Square in New York. The protests come in the aftermath of the deadly border clash in the Himalayas that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and 76 injured. Despite the impact of coronavirus in New York, the demonstration saw dozens of Indian origin Americans standing in solidarity with members of the Tibetan community and Taiwanese Americans. Since the Galwan standoff between India and China, anti-China protests have broken out in several cities in the United States and scenes in New York looked no different as people were seen holding placards, raising the Indian and Tibetan national flags along with chanting pro-India and anti-china slogans.

