Ghislaine Maxwell offers $5m for bail as she claims she has been made a scapegoat

WorldNews Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Ghislaine Maxwell offers $5m for bail as she claims she has been made a scapegoatLawyers for British heiress Ghislaine Maxwell claim she is not a flight risk, as they appeal to court in New York to grant her bail - Reuters Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers are appealing to a New York court to grant the British heiress bail, secured by properties in the UK worth millions of dollars, as they claimed she has been made a scapegoat. Ms Maxwell is being held at the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on charges she helped lure at least three girls, one as young as 14, to be sexually abused by longtime associate Jeffrey Epstein. She denies the charges. Lawyers offered a $5m bond assured by six trusted friends and family members and secured against...
0
 
