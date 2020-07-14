Global  
 

Ghislaine Maxwell To Appear In Court Via Video Feed For Bail Hearing

Newsy Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Ghislaine Maxwell To Appear In Court Via Video Feed For Bail HearingWatch VideoFederal prosecutors say Ghislaine Maxwell should not be granted bail because she is a flight risk. 

The longtime associate and ex-girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein is scheduled to appear in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday via video feed for her bail hearing and arraignment. 

Maxwell is currently being held in a...
