Ghislaine Maxwell To Appear In Court Via Video Feed For Bail Hearing
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 (
38 minutes ago) Watch VideoFederal prosecutors say Ghislaine Maxwell should not be granted bail because she is a flight risk.
The longtime associate and ex-girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein is scheduled to appear in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday via video feed for her bail hearing and arraignment.
Maxwell is currently being held in a ...
Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers told a judge on Friday that Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein weren't terribly close.
According to Newser, they made the statement in asking a judge to free her on a $5 million bond. Maxwell was arrested last week in New Hampshire.
Prosecutors say Maxwell, 58, helped Epstein...
Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers: 'She's Not Epstein' 00:35
