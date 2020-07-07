Global  

Tom Meighan: Ex-Kasabian singer due in court on assault charge

BBC News Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
On Monday, it was revealed Tom Meighan had left the Leicester band after 23 years over "personal issues".
