|
First time buyers will be left 'worse off' by Rishi Sunak's stamp duty axe, think-tank warns
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
First time buyers will be left "worse off" by the scrapping of stamp duty for most purchases during the pandemic, a think-tank is suggesting.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rishi Sunak British Conservative politician
Sunak: Job retention bonus will protect 9 million jobs
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:16Published
Coronavirus: Outrage after Rishi Sunak serves food without wearing mask'What the hell is Rishi Sunak doing clowning around in a restaurant without a mask?'
Independent
Boris Johnson news – live: Brexit plans could face international legal challenge, letter reveals, as Sunak admits UK entering 'very significant recession'Follow all the latest developments
Independent
Rishi Sunak warns 'hardship lies ahead' and apologises to those left out of his mini-budgetChancellor risks controversy claiming it would hurt workers to leave them 'just sitting there on furlough'
Independent
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this