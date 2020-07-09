Global  

First time buyers will be left 'worse off' by Rishi Sunak's stamp duty axe, think-tank warns

Independent Thursday, 9 July 2020
First time buyers will be left "worse off" by the scrapping of stamp duty for most purchases during the pandemic, a think-tank is suggesting.
Coronavirus: Outrage after Rishi Sunak serves food without wearing mask

 'What the hell is Rishi Sunak doing clowning around in a restaurant without a mask?'
Independent

Rishi Sunak warns 'hardship lies ahead' and apologises to those left out of his mini-budget

 Chancellor risks controversy claiming it would hurt workers to leave them 'just sitting there on furlough'
Independent

