Boots to cut more than 4,000 jobs

9% of Meatpacking Workers Have Been Diagnosed With COVID-19, CDC Reports The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says workers from facilities in 14 states have been affected.

For teachers, the question is stark: Is the risk of catching COVID-19 worth continuing in a profession many love -- and need to fund retirement plans?

Trump rally 'contributed' to COVID-19 spike: official A top health official in Tulsa, Oklahoma says U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally there likely helped cause a spike in cases of COVID-19 in the city. Ryan Brooks reports.

NHS workers reunited with their kids after ten weeks apart



This is the moment two frontline NHS workers were reunited with their children after spending more than TEN WEEKS apart while they fought coronavirus.Leigh Hudson, 31, works as a trainee nursing..

Low-Paid Workers Hurt More During Surge Of Job Losses During The Pandemic



A study by the Brookings Papers on Economic Activity showed which jobs were hurt more during the Coronavirus pandemic. According to Business Insider, the lowest-paid workers lost four times more jobs..