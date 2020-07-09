Global  

Boots to cut more than 4,000 jobs

Independent Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
High street pharmacy chain Boots has said it plans to cut more than 4,000 jobs – 7% of its workforce – as part of action to mitigate the "significant impact" of Covid-19.
