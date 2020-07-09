Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Future of Cambs John Lewis store decided after open letter to keep it alive

Cambridge News Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Future of Cambs John Lewis store decided after open letter to keep it aliveA total of eight stores around the UK are closing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this