Everton 1-1 Southampton: Danny Ings continues good form in draw

BBC News Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Danny Ings continues his good goalscoring season as Southampton draw at Everton in an entertaining Premier League match.
Danny Ings Danny Ings English association football player

Ings scores in Southampton draw at Everton

 Danny Ings continues his good goalscoring season as Southampton draw at Everton in an entertaining Premier League match.
BBC News

Garth Crooks' team of the week: De Gea, Maguire, Fernandez, Ings, Aubameyang

 Which defender has conducted himself in a statesmanlike fashion? Who is the best player in the country? Find out in his team of the week.
BBC News
Premier League match preview: Southampton v Arsenal [Video]

Premier League match preview: Southampton v Arsenal

A look ahead at Southampton's home clash against Arsenal.Saints returned from the coronavirus suspension with a bang at Carrow Road last Friday, when Danny Ings, Stuart Armstrong and Nathan Redmond scored in a deserved 3-0 win against Norwich.Hasenhuttl’s men are now preparing to step out at St Mary’s for the first time since March, with Arsenal arriving on the back of a heavy 3-0 loss at Manchester City and galling 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Everton F.C. Everton F.C. Association football club

Everton FC's Dixie Dean statue: Flare damages memorial

 The club said it was "disappointing and disrespectful" though the statue is not permanently damaged.
BBC News
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates [Video]

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said he has no interest in winning the “Fair Play Cup” and was pleased to see Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min clash at half-time of the 1-0 win over Everton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published

Southampton F.C. Southampton F.C. Association football club

Pep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this season [Video]

Pep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this season

Pep Guardiola admits he finds it difficult to understand why his Manchester City side have lost nine Premier League games this season.A superb long-range effort by Southampton striker Che Adams saw City slip to a 1-0 loss at St Mary’s on Sunday – the first time in over five years they have been defeated in three consecutive away league games.It is the first such run of Guardiola’s entire managerial career, with Adams taking advantage of Ederson being well off his line to lob in his first-ever Premier League goal on his 25th appearance in the competition.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Adams stunner gives Southampton win over Man City

 Che Adams scores his first Premier League goal as Southampton withstand a Manchester City barrage to earn victory at St Mary's Stadium.
BBC News

Southampton 1-0 Man City: Che Adams hits winner with spectacular first Premier League goal

 Che Adams scores his first Premier League goal as Southampton withstand a Manchester City barrage to earn victory at St Mary's Stadium.
BBC News

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Premier League delays decision on summer transfer deadline

 Premier League clubs delay choosing a date for when the summer transfer window will close.
BBC News
Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record [Video]

Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record

Jurgen Klopp insists he cannot afford to start thinking about smashing the Premier League points record after Liverpool ground out a battling 3-1 win at Brighton.Mohamed Salah’s double and a fine strike from captain Jordan Henderson earned the runaway champions a 30th top-flight victory of a remarkable season.The Reds require a further nine points from fixtures against Burnley, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle to surpass the 100 points Manchester City accrued two seasons ago.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Wigan Athletic: a victim of Premier League greed

 Away from the greed and vanity of the absurdly hyped Premier League lies the EFL. It’s in the news because Championship club Wigan Athletic have gone into...
Anorak Also reported by •SoccerNews.comTeam TalkDaily StarBelfast Telegraph

Salah motivated to win Premier League Golden Boot again – Klopp

 Mohamed Salah is motivated to win the Premier League Golden Boot again, according to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Salah netted a brace as Liverpool beat...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •The Sport ReviewTeam TalkDaily StarBBC Sport

Premier League heading for September start date because of Man Utd and Man City

Premier League heading for September start date because of Man Utd and Man City The Premier League is still deliberating over a start date for next season, but due to the mini-tournaments for the Champions League and Europa League, clubs may...
Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORTESPN

