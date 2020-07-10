Global  

Forces Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn to be honoured with flypast before funeral

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 10 July 2020
Dame Vera Lynn will be honoured with a Spitfire flypast in her beloved Sussex village before her funeral later on Friday.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Projection on the White Cliffs of Dover in honour of Dame Vera Lynn

Projection on the White Cliffs of Dover in honour of Dame Vera Lynn 00:45

 To mark the sad occasion of the funeral of Dame Vera Lynn this week, a new illustration was projected onto the iconic White Cliffs of Dover to honour the life of the “Forces’ Sweetheart”, who passed away on 18th June 2020, at the age of 103.

