Forces Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn to be honoured with flypast before funeral

Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 3 hours ago Projection on the White Cliffs of Dover in honour of Dame Vera Lynn 00:45 To mark the sad occasion of the funeral of Dame Vera Lynn this week, a new illustration was projected onto the iconic White Cliffs of Dover to honour the life of the “Forces’ Sweetheart”, who passed away on 18th June 2020, at the age of 103.