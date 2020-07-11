Global  
 

Louis Tomlinson says he has ‘agreed’ split with Simon Cowell’s record label

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Louis Tomlinson has said he has “agreed to part ways” with Simon Cowell’s record label.
