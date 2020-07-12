Global  
 

'I trust people's good sense': Face coverings will not be made in compulsory in shops, Michael Gove says

Independent Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Face coverings will not be made in compulsory in shops, Michael Gove says – insisting: "I trust people's good sense."
Video credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Face coverings could become mandatory in shops

Face coverings could become mandatory in shops 02:31

 Scientists have welcomed news that the government may make the wearing of masks in shops compulsory.

