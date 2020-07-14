Global  
 

Nigel Farage’s reaction to Poland’s homophobic president Andrzej Duda winning re-election is bad – even by his standards

PinkNews Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Nigel Farage has had the worst possible reaction to Andrzej Duda’s presidential election win in Poland – even by his standards. Duda has hinged his re-election campaign on hateful anti-LGBT+ sentiment, even promising to ban same-sex couples from adopting children. But Farage welcomed news of his re-election this...
News video: Poles vote in knife-edge presidential election

Poles vote in knife-edge presidential election 01:16

 Incumbent president Andrezj Duda is facing off against liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski in a presidential election that could determine Poland's future relationship with the European Union. David Doyle reports.

