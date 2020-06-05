Video captures moment statue of BLM protester taken down

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Moment statue of slaver trader pulled down in Bristol by BLM protesters



This is the moment a statue of a slave trader was torn down by Black Lives Matters protesters.Footage shows the prominent 19th century statue of Edward Colston, who who acquired a significant part of.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:13 Published on June 8, 2020 Protester gives speech standing on the spot where slave trader Edward Colston statue stood in Bristol



This is the powerful moment a protester jumped onto the pedestal where the statue of Edward Colston stood in Bristol moments after it was ripped down. The clip, filmed today (June 7) shows the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:18 Published on June 7, 2020 Man surrounded by BLM protesters after allegedly antagonising them



This is the moment hundreds of protesters at a UK Black Lives Matter rally surrounded and shouted down a man allegedly antagonising marchers.Protesters said he was claiming there was no point in the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published on June 5, 2020

