You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources South Korea Says Criticism By North Is Rude And Senseless



South Korean officials said on Wednesday they will no longer accept unreasonable behavior by North Korea. The comments came one day after North Korea barraged an inter-Korean liaison office with.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:31 Published on June 17, 2020 Kim Jong-un appears on video after mysteriously disappearing for weeks



Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un chaired a meeting of the Politburo of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party. In a rare video appearance, Kim seems to be socially distancing from the other members of.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:31 Published on June 8, 2020

Tweets about this