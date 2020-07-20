Cautious optimism among EU leaders over coronavirus recovery fund
Monday, 20 July 2020 () Weary European Union leaders have expressed cautious optimism that a deal is in sight on a fourth day of wrangling over an unprecedented 1.85 trillion euro (£1.67 trillion) budget and coronavirus recovery fund, following a weekend of walkouts, flaring tempers and insults.
Divided EU leaders are meeting again today to try and finalise the terms of an unprecedented 1.85 trillion-euro EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund.Negotiations are entering a fourth day after a night of tense haggling failed to yield a breakthrough.