Cautious optimism among EU leaders over coronavirus recovery fund

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Weary European Union leaders have expressed cautious optimism that a deal is in sight on a fourth day of wrangling over an unprecedented 1.85 trillion euro (£1.67 trillion) budget and coronavirus recovery fund, following a weekend of walkouts, flaring tempers and insults.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: EU leaders continue to negotiate coronavirus recovery fund

EU leaders continue to negotiate coronavirus recovery fund 01:15

 Divided EU leaders are meeting again today to try and finalise the terms of an unprecedented 1.85 trillion-euro EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund.Negotiations are entering a fourth day after a night of tense haggling failed to yield a breakthrough.

